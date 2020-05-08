No, Mike Pence Did Not Deliver Empty Boxes To A Nursing Home For A Publicity Stunt

BuzzFeed News has reporters across five continents bringing you trustworthy stories about the impact of the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member and sign up for our newsletter, Outbreak Today .

Vice President Mike Pence visited a nursing home facility in Virginia on Thursday, meeting with staff and unloading boxes of personal protective equipment, or PPE, from FEMA.

He was joined at Alexandria's Woodbine Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center by Seema Verma, administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and Navy Rear Adm. John Polowczyk, vice director for logistics for the military.

FEMA is currently delivering PPE to 15,400 nursing homes across the country, with the facilities hit hard by the coronavirus.

After the vice president greeted the nursing home administrators (at a socially distant 6 feet), he helped unload a van containing the boxes before the cameras.

On his Thursday night show, late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel used a clip of Pence at the nursing home to suggest there was nothing inside the boxes.



"Since it was going so well and also because he didn't realize he had a mic on, Magic Mike decided to keep it going," said Kimmel. "Listen in closely here."

Kimmel then cut to video showing the vice president inquiring about the last boxes in the van before being told they were empty.

"Well, can I carry the empty ones? Just for the camera?" Pence can be heard saying.

Kimmel then said, "Mike Pence pretending to carry a big box of PPEs into a hospital is the perfect metaphor for who he is and what he's doing: a big box of nothing, delivering another box of nothing."