The Little Girl Obsessed With Michelle Obama's Portrait Dressed As Her For Halloween

The original photo was taken by Ben Hines of North Carolina, who told BuzzFeed News how "touching and uplifting" it was to witness the moment.

BuzzFeed News was able to track down Parker and her mom Jessica, who revealed how fascinated her daughter was by the painting.

"In the world we live in today, I'm just trying to raise a little girl who has opportunities to see women who look like her doing great things," Jessica said in March.

Parker's story moved a ton of people, including the former first lady herself, who soon met with the toddler and her family for a mini dance party.

Parker, I'm so glad I had the chance to meet you today (and for the dance party)! Keep on dreaming big for yourself...and maybe one day I'll proudly look up at a portrait of you! https://t.co/faUVTsYWun

"Keep on dreaming big for yourself," Obama tweeted, "and maybe one day I'll proudly look up at a portrait of you!"

WELL, GET READY FOR AN ADORABLE UPDATE. BECAUSE GUESS WHAT PARKER DRESSED AS FOR HALLOWEEN? THAT'S RIGHT. HER HERO, MICHELLE OBAMA.

Jessica told BuzzFeed News Wednesday that when she asked Parker what she wanted to dress as for Halloween, the toddler's response was immediate.

“Flat out. No hesitation. Half of a second later. 'I want to be Michelle Obama,' and I was like Whoa," Jessica recalled. "I thought she was going to be like, 'I want to be Elsa or some other character like that."

Suddenly stuck with the dilemma of figuring out how to make a Michelle Obama costume, Jessica remembered that when Parker first went viral in March, a woman named Alisha Welsh who runs the company, Magnolia Lake Children's Clothing, offered to make Parker her very own Obama dress.

So Jessica reached out to Welsh a week and a half ago. "I knew it was kind of last minute but I was hoping that she would still do it, and she still did it for us," Jessica said. "I don’t know how she did it. But she did it and she’s amazing and we love her for it."

Parker, who is now 3 and has started school, was not at home when the dress was delivered on Wednesday morning. But it was waiting for her on a hangar in the living room.

"She walked in," Jessica said, "and she saw the dress and she was like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ And I was like, ‘Do you like it?’ And she was like, ‘It’s perfect!’ Literally those were her words: ‘It’s perfect!’"