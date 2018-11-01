The Little Girl Obsessed With Michelle Obama's Portrait Dressed As Her For Halloween
Parker Curry won Halloween — and all our hearts.
Remember Parker Curry? She was the little girl who went viral in March after she was photographed staring in awe at Michelle Obama's official portrait.
The original photo was taken by Ben Hines of North Carolina, who told BuzzFeed News how "touching and uplifting" it was to witness the moment.
BuzzFeed News was able to track down Parker and her mom Jessica, who revealed how fascinated her daughter was by the painting.
"In the world we live in today, I'm just trying to raise a little girl who has opportunities to see women who look like her doing great things," Jessica said in March.
Parker's story moved a ton of people, including the former first lady herself, who soon met with the toddler and her family for a mini dance party.
"Keep on dreaming big for yourself," Obama tweeted, "and maybe one day I'll proudly look up at a portrait of you!"
WELL, GET READY FOR AN ADORABLE UPDATE. BECAUSE GUESS WHAT PARKER DRESSED AS FOR HALLOWEEN? THAT'S RIGHT. HER HERO, MICHELLE OBAMA.
Jessica told BuzzFeed News Wednesday that when she asked Parker what she wanted to dress as for Halloween, the toddler's response was immediate.
“Flat out. No hesitation. Half of a second later. 'I want to be Michelle Obama,' and I was like Whoa," Jessica recalled. "I thought she was going to be like, 'I want to be Elsa or some other character like that."
Suddenly stuck with the dilemma of figuring out how to make a Michelle Obama costume, Jessica remembered that when Parker first went viral in March, a woman named Alisha Welsh who runs the company, Magnolia Lake Children's Clothing, offered to make Parker her very own Obama dress.
So Jessica reached out to Welsh a week and a half ago. "I knew it was kind of last minute but I was hoping that she would still do it, and she still did it for us," Jessica said. "I don’t know how she did it. But she did it and she’s amazing and we love her for it."
Parker, who is now 3 and has started school, was not at home when the dress was delivered on Wednesday morning. But it was waiting for her on a hangar in the living room.
"She walked in," Jessica said, "and she saw the dress and she was like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ And I was like, ‘Do you like it?’ And she was like, ‘It’s perfect!’ Literally those were her words: ‘It’s perfect!’"
With her little sister Ava dressed as her police escort, Parker went trick-or-treating on Wednesday night, proudly telling everyone that, yes, she was Michelle Obama.
"She twirled in it. She danced in it," Jessica said of the dress. "Running up to the houses she would pick up the front of the gown so she wouldn’t get it dirty. It was so cute."
Jessica said she hopes the former first lady is touched by her daughter's choice of costume.
"I’m willing to be bet she’s going to be just as tickled as you and I are. I’m sure she’s going to find it adorable," she said. "She might be quite surprised that she left such a seriously lasting impression on a little person."
"Parker talks about Michelle Obama every day," she added. "She lets people know every day that she is the one who met Michelle Obama and she is friends with Michelle Obama."
-
