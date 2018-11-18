Michael Bloomberg Is Donating $1.8 Billion To Johns Hopkins University To Ensure Any Worthy Student Can Attend

Former New York City mayor (and possible 2020 presidential contender) Michael Bloomberg is donating a whopping $1.8 billion to Johns Hopkins University to support student financial aid at the Baltimore college, officials announced Sunday.

The donation, which is believed to be the largest private sum donated to a US college in the modern era, will be used to ensure the school is "forever need-blind," meaning that any student who achieves the requisite grades can attend the school, regardless of financial status.

"I want to be sure that the school that gave me a chance will be able to permanently open that same door of opportunity for others," Bloomberg wrote in a New York Times op-ed announcing the donation to his alma mater.

The billionaire, who was born the son of a bookkeeper who made about $6,000 per year, said he was only able to attend Johns Hopkins in his youth due to a National Defense student loan and a college job.

"My Hopkins diploma opened up doors that otherwise would have been closed, and allowed me to live the American dream," he wrote.