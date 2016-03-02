Official: Plane Debris Found Is Consistent With MH370 Modeling

The possible piece of a Boeing 777 washed up in Mozambique over the weekend.

A piece of debris that washed ashore in Mozambique over the weekend most likely belongs to the same model of aircraft as the Malaysian Airlines jet that disappeared almost two years ago.

Unnamed U.S. officials told a number of media outlets that what appears to be part of a Boeing 777 airliner was discovered in the East African nation over the weekend.

The debris, which is being taken to Malaysia and Australia for further analysis, is believed to be a section of the right-hand horizontal stabilizer, part of the small wing-like sections on a plane's tail, an official told the Associated Press.

Darren Chester, Australia's Minister for Infrastructure and Transport, said in a statement the location where the debris was found was consistent with drift modeling that was commissioned in searched for the plane.