"What Is Your Message To Joe Biden?"
"Thank you. Just thank you for winning."
BuzzFeed News reporters went to the streets after Joe Biden's win to ask people what they had to say. Here are some of their reactions...
Zoe Zisser, 17 — Philadelphia
Meka, 30 — Washington, DC, via Detroit
Leta Von Beulow — Lansing, Michigan
Melissa Nsiah, 33 — Brooklyn
Steve Harner, 34, Philadelphia
Pam Murdock, 52 — Lansing, Michigan
Cari, 30 — Washington, DC
Aditi Rao, 35, Philadelphia
Dean Frolicks, 27, on the shoulders of Emily Cias, 26 — Brooklyn
Shawn Puri, 36, Philadelphia
Tammy Szacon, 62 — Lansing, Michigan
Russell Lee, 62 — Lorton, Virginia
Dito Sevilla — Washington, DC
Will Mensah, 41 — Brooklyn
Richard Alexander, 33 — Washington, DC
B Manning, 18 — Chicago via Arkansas
Maddie Schumacher, 22 — Washington, DC
Richard Paules — Washington, DC
Rebecca Kronman, 38, and David Kronman, 42 — Brooklyn
Will Kresch, 33 — New Jersey
Danielle Walton, 28, and Taliyah Green, 23 — Washington, DC
Henry Quintana, 28, and Andrea Flores, 27 — Brooklyn
-
David Mack is a deputy director of breaking news for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact David Mack at david.mack@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
-
Amber Jamieson is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Amber Jamieson at amber.jamieson@buzzfeed.com.
-
Ema O'Connor is a political reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Ema O'Connor at ema.oconnor@buzzfeed.com.
-
Paul McLeod is a politics reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, DC.
Contact Paul McLeod at paul.mcleod@buzzfeed.com.
-
Albert Samaha is an investigative reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Albert Samaha at albert.samaha@buzzfeed.com.
-
Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Chicago.
Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.
-
Rosalind Adams is an investigative reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Rosalind Adams at rosalind.adams@buzzfeed.com.
-
Nidhi Prakash is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, DC.
Contact Nidhi Prakash at nidhi.prakash@buzzfeed.com.