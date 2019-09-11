Merritt Wever Admitted She Had To Say “You’re Terrible, Muriel” When She Met Toni Collette

Merritt Wever and Toni Collette are starring in the new Netflix true crime drama Unbelievable, but Wever admitted to being rather starstruck by her Oscar-nominated costar behind the scenes.

“Working with her was a very big draw for me,” Wever said of Collette. “It was a very huge honor. Did not disappoint.”

Collette said she’s been blessed in her career, but feels humbled that many fans still approach her and tell her how they relate so closely to her characters.



“I get a lot of, ‘You’re terrible, Muriel’ and ‘I see dead people,’” Collette said, referencing iconic lines from Muriel’s Wedding (1994) and The Sixth Sense (1999).



Wever then admitted she, too, couldn’t resist quoting the Muriel’s Wedding line to Collette when they met on set.

“I did that to your face. It was terrible,” said Wever.

“No, it wasn’t,” Collette said. “She was immediately mortified!”

Wever recounted how she could barely get her words out as she spoke to Collette, to the point that her costar was concerned she was having a brain aneurism.

“I was like, ‘You’re terrible, Muriel,’” she said.