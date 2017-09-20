Melania Trump Gave A Speech Against Online Bullying And People Were Like, "Sorry, What?"

"Wow really? Gonna go with the online bullying a few days after hubby retweets meme of HRC getting hit with golfballs?"

First lady Melania Trump on Wednesday addressed a crowd of other world leaders' spouses in New York as part of the General Assembly of the United Nations.

Her speech touched on the need for adults to set good examples for children, and to teach kids empathy and compassion.

"We must remember that they are watching and listening, so we must never miss an opportunity to teach life's many ethical lessons along the way," she said.

"As adults, we are not merely responsible, we are accountable," she said, urging grown-ups to live by the "golden rule" of "[doing] unto others as you would have them do unto you."

She said her generation has a "moral imperative" to take responsibility for what children learn.

Melania Trump had said before the election she would work to combat cyberbullying if her husband were elected president, and Wednesday's speech touched on that issue.