Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton Went To Wimbledon Together For Their First Solo Event As Sisters-In-Law

news

Sisters are doing it for themselves.

By David Mack

Posted on July 14, 2018, at 10:25 a.m. ET

The Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex (aka Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle) went to Wimbledon together on Saturday in their first solo public event as sisters-in-law.

Tim Ireland / AP

The two royals arrived to watch the women's singles final between Serena Williams and Angelique Kerber, but they also caught some of the men's semifinal match between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

Tim Ireland / AP

Serena is, of course, an old friend of Meghan's, and attended her wedding to Prince Harry.

Pool New / Reuters

Williams told reporters on Friday she was looking forward to having the duchess in the stands to cheer her on. “Every year for a couple years she comes out to Wimbledon and has supported me," she said. "Now she’s supporting me in a different role, but our friendship is still exactly the same.”

Andrew Boyers / Reuters
The two new sisters appeared to coordinate their outfits for the day. The Duchess of Cambridge wore a fitted, white dress with a graphic print, while the Duchess of Sussex wore high-waisted, white pants with a bold, blue-and-white striped shirt.

Tim Ireland / AP

Kate is the official royal patron of Wimbledon, having taken over that role from the Queen in 2016.

Tim Ireland / AP

Prior to the match, the two greeted ball boys and girls, as well as wheelchair competitors.

They also documented the whole trip on Instagram like any good modern royal.

The two appeared to be thoroughly enjoying their time together without their husbands.

Andrew Couldridge / AP

And they also made some amazing faces as they reacted to the men's semifinal.

Yes, those are tennis legends Martina Navratilova and Billie Jean King (in the red glasses) behind them.
Andrew Couldridge / AP

Here's to a right royal day out!

Tim Ireland / AP
