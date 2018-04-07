Motivational speaker Tony Robbins apologized on Sunday after he found himself the subject of heated criticism on social media after footage went viral of comments he made about the #MeToo movement.

"I apologize for suggesting anything other than my profound admiration for the #MeToo movement," Robbins said in a Facebook post. "Let me clearly say, I agree with the goals of the #MeToo movement and its founding message of 'empowerment through empathy,' which makes it a beautiful force for good."



Robbins said he will try to connect more with the "brave women of #MeToo."



"Sometimes, the teacher has to become the student and it is clear that I still have much to learn," he said, noting his respect for Tarana Burke, the woman who created the #MeToo movement.

Burke was one of several people who criticized Robbins on Saturday for his comments. "We have a hard enough time trying to shift the narrative about what this movement really is and he stands in front of thousands of his followers and completely misrepresents the @MeTooMVMT," she tweeted.

Speaking in San Jose, California, on March 15, Robbins told a packed auditorium that some were using the movement to revel in victimhood. This prompted a critique from one audience member, Nanine McCool, who told Robbins he misunderstands the #MeToo movement, but Robbins immediately interjected and said he was criticizing victimhood, not the broader movement.

"If you use the #MeToo movement to try to get significance and certainty by attacking and destroying someone else," he said, "all you’ve done is basically use a drug called significance to make yourself feel good."

McCool responded that he was "mischaracterizing" the movement. She said that there are a "significant number of people who are using it not to relive whatever may have happened to them, but to make it safe to the young women, so they don't have to experience it."



"I think you do the whole movement a disservice by characterizing it [like that]," she said.