The “McMuffin Cop” Said She Was Speaking For All Law Enforcement In Her Viral McDonald’s Video

“Everyone completely lost the point except for law enforcement. We all feel that way except I voiced it.”

“It really had nothing to do with McDonald’s and the food. That was just what triggered it,” she said. “This feeling we feel in law enforcement constantly. You’re always looking, we’re arching our necks, to make sure everything is safe not just for you, but for everyone else. There are times I wish I could just be normal and not have to feel like that.

But Talbert — who said she has worked in law enforcement for 15 years, but as a deputy in McIntosh County near Savannah for just four months — said she felt that as her video went viral it also lost the real message she was trying to convey: the fear she felt in that moment.

“I’m not bitching. I think that shit’s funny,” Talbert told BuzzFeed News in a phone interview Thursday. “‘Cop Karen’ — whoever did that, that’s funny. ‘Molly McMuffin,’ someone called me. That’s funny! I’d make money if I was that funny.”

In the days since Talbert went viral for a video of herself crying after a messed-up McDonald’s order prompted her to fear her food was being tampered with, the South Carolina sheriff’s deputy has enjoyed reading the memes and jokes criticizing her.

Talbert had been finishing her overnight shift when she pulled into a local McDonald’s on Monday morning after placing her order online. When she was told by employees that she needed to pull her car aside and wait for her order, she said she became increasingly suspicious.

“I’m not going to accuse anyone, but it was sketchy,” she said.

When one employee brought her the coffee she had ordered, but not the food, Talbert said she told the worker not to bother because she had become too nervous to eat it.

But Talbert told BuzzFeed News she couldn’t say definitively whether the staff were actually tampering with her food — what mattered to her was the fear she felt.

“I don’t believe that they were or were not,” she said. “I am telling you I have no idea of that and I didn’t take it to find out.”

Talbert first spoke to NBC News on Wednesday about her video.

Talbert's video went viral a day after two New York police unions falsely accused staff at a Shake Shack restaurant of poisoning officers, but detectives later found there was no criminal behavior in that incident.

The McDonald's restaurant’s franchisee owners, Gary and Jill Stanberry, told BuzzFeed News on Wednesday that they had spoken with Talbert to apologize for her bad experience, but they also defended their staff.

"We are happy to report that the officer was never denied service and also shared positive feedback on the employee with whom she interacted," said restaurant owners Gary and Jill Stanberry in a statement. "As a locally owned and operated business, we work hard every day to treat all of our employees and customers with dignity and respect."

Talbert told BuzzFeed News when she spoke with Jill Stanberry, the owner asked her to take down her video, but she declined "because it's done so much good." (McDonald's did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether they had asked Talbert to remove the video.)



Amid a national debate about police behavior and practices, Talbert’s video was seen more than 10 million times on Facebook and millions more times when it was reposted on Twitter.

While she said she was overwhelmed with messages of support, including one tweet from Donald Trump Jr., she had many detractors, too.

Many criticized the apparent irony of Talbert feeling afraid over her food amid national protests by the Black community who fear for their lives at the hands of law enforcement.