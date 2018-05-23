BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Matt Groening Has A New Adults-Only Netflix Comedy Called "Disenchantment"

Arts & Entertainment

Matt Groening Has A New Adults-Only Netflix Comedy Called "Disenchantment"

Abbi Jacobson from Broad City is going to voice the lead character in Disenchantment, the new show from the Futurama creator.

By David Mack

Headshot of David Mack

David Mack

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on May 23, 2018, at 11:11 a.m. ET

Matt Groening, the legendary cartoonist and animator who gave the world The Simpsons and Futurama, is back with a new animated comedy for adults: Disenchantment.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

The 10-episode Netflix comedy is set in the fantasy medieval kingdom of Dreamland, where things aren't going so well.

Netflix

The series follows the adventures of Bean, an alcoholic princess; Elfo, who is described as a "feisty elf"; and Luci, her personal demon (whatever that is).

&quot;Along the way, the oddball trio will encounter ogres, sprites, harpies, imps, trolls, walruses, and lots of human fools,&quot; Netflix said in a press release.
Netflix

"Along the way, the oddball trio will encounter ogres, sprites, harpies, imps, trolls, walruses, and lots of human fools," Netflix said in a press release.

The animation is unmistakably Groening's style; just check out the trademark overbite. (And is anyone else getting a slight Bart Simpson vibe from Elfo?) Still, the fantasy setting is sure to allow Groening a lot more creative freedom.

Netflix
ADVERTISEMENT

Abbi Jacobson from Broad City is going to voice the lead character, Bean.

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Nat Faxon is playing Elfo...

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

And Eric Andre is playing the demon thingy.

Willy Sanjuan / AP

A whole bunch of Futurama stars will also be lending their voices.

John DiMaggio (Bender), Billy West (Fry, Professor Farnsworth, Zapp Brannigan), Maurice LaMarche (Calculon, Kif), David Herman (Scruffy the Janitor), and Tress MacNeille (Mom) are all on board. (MacNeille also voices a bunch of Simpsons characters).

ADVERTISEMENT

The Netflix show comes as Groening has been under fire for his dismissive response to criticisms of his Simpsons character, Apu.

In an interview with USA Today last month, Groening dismissed concerns of racist stereotypes about the character raised in the documentary The Problem With Apu.&quot;I’m proud of what we do on the show,&quot; Groening said. &quot;And I think it’s a time in our culture where people love to pretend they’re offended.&quot;Documentary maker Hari Kondabolu then responded, saying he didn&#x27;t believe Groening had actually watched his documentary.
Mike Coppola / Getty Images

In an interview with USA Today last month, Groening dismissed concerns of racist stereotypes about the character raised in the documentary The Problem With Apu.

"I’m proud of what we do on the show," Groening said. "And I think it’s a time in our culture where people love to pretend they’re offended."

Documentary maker Hari Kondabolu then responded, saying he didn't believe Groening had actually watched his documentary.

Disenchantment will premiere on Netflix on Aug. 17.

Netflix

The "Simpsons" Creator Responded To The Apu Backlash By Saying "People Love To Pretend They’re Offended"

buzzfeed.com

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT