Matt Groening Has A New Adults-Only Netflix Comedy Called "Disenchantment"

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

In an interview with USA Today last month, Groening dismissed concerns of racist stereotypes about the character raised in the documentary The Problem With Apu.

"I’m proud of what we do on the show," Groening said. "And I think it’s a time in our culture where people love to pretend they’re offended."

Documentary maker Hari Kondabolu then responded, saying he didn't believe Groening had actually watched his documentary.