Here's What Congress Failed To Do After Sandy Hook And How It’s Shaping Up To Be The Same After The Uvalde Shooting

And yet, amid unrelenting GOP resistance, nothing ultimately changed. Republicans and Democrats failed to reach any compromise — and the shootings continued. Sandy Hook was not the tipping point that gun control advocates had prayed it would be.

The failure of Congress to pass any meaningful gun reform in the wake of the 2012 massacre may provide a grim, exasperating portent for what may await those seeking change after this week’s tragedy.

“I am sick and tired of it,” President Joe Biden said after the Uvalde shooting. “We have to act. And don’t tell me we can’t have an impact on this carnage.”

In his address on Wednesday, Biden specifically mentioned what happened when the 1994 assault weapons law expired 10 years later.

That ban, passed as part of a sweeping anti-crime bill spearheaded by Democrats, barred the “manufacture, transfer, and possession” of more than 100 firearm models and any magazine capable of holding more than 10 rounds.

As a compromise, the ban allowed those who already had such weapons to keep them. It also included a “sunset provision,” which meant it would expire after 10 years without renewal from Congress.

When that date came, Republicans had long since taken the House of Representatives and the law wasn’t reupped.

But it appeared to be effective. Studies showed that the number of victims killed in mass shootings fell slightly in the years it was in effect, and then rose once it expired.

In his speech this week, Biden was highly critical of the continued sale of assault weapons, which include the two AR-style rifles the Uvalde gunman purchased legally just days before the shooting. (In the case of Sandy Hook, the weapons used had been legally purchased by the shooter’s mother, who was killed with these guns before the school attack.)

“The idea that an 18-year-old kid can walk into a gun store and buy two assault weapons is just wrong,” Biden said. “What in god’s name do you need an assault weapon for except to kill someone? Deer aren’t running through the forest with Kevlar vests on, for god’s sake. It’s just sick.”

After Sandy Hook, then-president Barack Obama put his deputy, Biden, in charge of spearheading what they might do to reform gun laws, both through executive actions and in Congress.