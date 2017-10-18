Police Have Caught The Man Suspected Of A Deadly Shooting Spree In Maryland And Delaware

The suspect allegedly killed three people at his workplace, before driving to his hometown and opening fire again.

Police have caught the man suspected of killing three people in a shooting spree in Maryland and Delaware on Wednesday after a day-long manhunt.

Radee Prince, 37, is suspected of opening fire at his workplace, Advanced Granite Solution, at a business park in Edgewood, northeast of Baltimore, shortly before 9 a.m. local time.



The Harford County Sheriff's Office tweeted the news of his capture at 7:24 p.m., writing that Prince was "apprehended a short time ago in Delaware by ATF and allied law enforcement agencies."

Three of Prince's colleagues were killed and two others were wounded and are in critical condition, according to authorities.



"It was a regular work day," Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler of Harford County told reporters earlier in the day. "He was scheduled to be at work today."

The victims' identities were not immediately released.

The sheriff said many more employees were present when Prince opened fire using a handgun, apparently seeking to harm as many people as he could.

"My suspicion is that if he could have shot more individuals this incident would have resulted in a greater loss of life," Gahler said.