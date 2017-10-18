Police Have Caught The Man Suspected Of A Deadly Shooting Spree In Maryland And Delaware
The suspect allegedly killed three people at his workplace, before driving to his hometown and opening fire again.
Police have caught the man suspected of killing three people in a shooting spree in Maryland and Delaware on Wednesday after a day-long manhunt.
Radee Prince, 37, is suspected of opening fire at his workplace, Advanced Granite Solution, at a business park in Edgewood, northeast of Baltimore, shortly before 9 a.m. local time.
The Harford County Sheriff's Office tweeted the news of his capture at 7:24 p.m., writing that Prince was "apprehended a short time ago in Delaware by ATF and allied law enforcement agencies."
Three of Prince's colleagues were killed and two others were wounded and are in critical condition, according to authorities.
"It was a regular work day," Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler of Harford County told reporters earlier in the day. "He was scheduled to be at work today."
The victims' identities were not immediately released.
The sheriff said many more employees were present when Prince opened fire using a handgun, apparently seeking to harm as many people as he could.
"My suspicion is that if he could have shot more individuals this incident would have resulted in a greater loss of life," Gahler said.
Prince is alleged to have fled the scene in a 2008 black GMC Acadia.
As authorities began a large search for Prince, police in Delaware announced he was a suspect in another mid-morning shooting in Wilmington, some 20 minutes from Edgewood.
Prince twice shot a man with whom he had "beefs" with in Wilmington, the city's police chief, Robert Tracy, said.
That victim is being treated in a hospital and is expected to survive.
Investigators have not yet determined a motive. Gahler said Prince had worked at Advanced Granite Marble for four months.
According to the Baltimore Sun, Prince was fired from another job earlier this year after he attacked a colleague. A coworker reportedly sought a restraining order, saying Prince had punched a colleague in the face and threatened other workers.
"I felt very threatened because he is a big guy and very aggressive on me," the employee wrote.
But the Sun reported a county judge rejected the request for a restraining order, saying the burden of proof hadn't been met.
Tracy, the Wilmington police chief, told reporters Prince had an extensive criminal history in Delaware, having been arrested 42 times in the state and convicted of 15 felonies.
Representatives from Advanced Granite Solutions on Wednesday afternoon offered their condolences to the victims' families.
"Words cannot express our feelings," the company posted on Facebook. "We mourn the loss of our friends. We would like to send our sincere condolences to the families. May God give our friends eternal rest and the families the strength to bear the great pain."
