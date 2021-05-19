Mark McCloskey, The Guy Who Pointed His Gun At Protesters Outside His Mansion, Is Running For Senate

Mark and Patricia McCloskey stand in front their house as they confront protesters marching by on June 28, 2020, in St. Louis.

Mark McCloskey, the St. Louis attorney who made worldwide news last year when he and his wife pointed guns at Black Lives Matter protesters marching through their wealthy neighborhood, announced Tuesday that he is running for the US Senate.

During an interview with Fox News' Tucker Carlson, McCloskey officially declared he was throwing his hat into the crowded Republican primary to fill the Missouri seat of Sen. Roy Blunt, who is retiring.

"I’ve always been a Republican, but I've never been a politician," McCloskey said. "But God came knocking on my door last summer disguised as an angry mob."

Earlier in the day, McCloskey had teased on Twitter that he would be making a "huge announcement" on Carlson's show. Politico reported last month that he was considering running and had spoken at a local GOP dinner.



Photographs of McCloskey and his wife, Patricia, went viral in June last year when they waved weapons and yelled at demonstrators marching through their private community toward the home of the St. Louis mayor.

They said they felt threatened by the demonstrators and were protecting themselves and their gilded mansion, originally built in 1912.

They were subsequently indicted on charges of evidence tampering and unlawful use of a weapon. A trial has been set for November.