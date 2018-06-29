BuzzFeed News

Well, Fuck Me! Marco Rubio Is Mad The Media Is Using Fuck So Much

Fuck!

By David Mack

Posted on June 29, 2018, at 3:40 p.m. ET

Listen up, you fucking fuckers. Marco Rubio has had it up to here with your fucking language.

He's fucking had it! In fact, he's so fucking pissed he tweeted about it.

Marco Rubio @marcorubio

Sign of our times... the F word is now routinely used in news stories, tweets etc It’s not even F*** anymore. Who made that decision???

I fucking told you!

But wait just a fucking minute. Let's take a closer fucking look.

Fuck me! That's what we call a motherfucking ratio!

Now, it wasn't 100% clear from the tweet what got the senator so fucking upset.

Some speculated it was because a reporter who survived the Capital Gazette shooting said "fuck" on CNN and it wasn't bleeped.

But Rubio's office said he was referring to this Axios piece, which read in part, "The source added that Trump has frequently told advisers: 'We always get fucked by them [the WTO].'"

Whatever your politics, you've got to admit the guy has a good fucking point about cursing! The fucking f-word and other swears are everywhere nowadays. So what the fuck happened?

*rolls the fucking tape*

Mic / Via mic.com
CNN / Via cnn.com
Guardian / Via theguardian.com
Real Clear Politics / Via realclearpolitics.com
Vox / Via vox.com
NY Mag / Via nymag.com
Now, don't be a silly fucker. Of course, the president didn't fucking invent swearing. (Don't forget Joe Biden once said, "This is a big fucking deal!")

But his habit of using words we haven't typically seen presidents use in the past has caused something of a challenge for some fucking sensitive media outlets.

Not us fuckers at BuzzFeed News, though.

