Manny Jacinto Said He'd Love To Get Arrested With Ted Danson At Jane Fonda's Next Climate Protest

The star of The Good Place opened up to BuzzFeed News about the show's final season and his co-star's recent arrest.

Good news, Jane Fonda: The Good Place star Manny Jacinto is down to get arrested with you at one of your climate protests. The actor told BuzzFeed News' AM to DM on Tuesday he was inspired by his costar Ted Danson, 71, for recently joining Fonda's demonstration on Oct. 25 in Washington, DC, where they were both arrested. "He's, like, 70 and he's still out there fighting for the cause," Jacinto said.

"It's pretty damn amazing. It's something to look up to."

J. Scott Applewhite / AP

Fonda, 81, moved to Washington in September and has been arrested while demonstrating for climate action every Friday for the past four weeks alongside other celebrities like Catherine Keener, Rosanna Arquette, and Sam Waterson. Four days after his arrest, Danson appeared before a congressional committee to argue for a reduction in plastic use. "If you want to take care of your children," he said, "you have to start addressing these incredibly inconvenient things that we have all gotten used to and enjoy that they are no longer good for us and they are going to land on our children and grandchildren in a huge way."

JJ Reddington for BuzzFeed News