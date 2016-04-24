Man Arrested For Allegedly Threatening To Bomb A Trump Rally

"Is someone going to bomb the Trump rally or am I going to have to?" the 20-year-old allegedly wrote on Twitter.

A man was arrested Saturday in Connecticut for allegedly posting threats on Twitter to detonate explosives at a local rally for Donald Trump, police said.

Sean Taylor Morkys, 20, was taken into custody at his home in Waterbury around 5 p.m. ET, Connecticut State Police said in a statement, roughly four hours after the Secret Service first noticed two threatening tweets he allegedly wrote.



"Is someone going to bomb the [Trump] rally or am I going to have to?" Morkys allegedly wrote of the rally the Republican contender held Saturday in Waterbury.



Officer said Morkys wrote a second tweet that warned his friends and family to leave the rally so they wouldn't be harmed.