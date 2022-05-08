Police Are Investigating A Fire And Vandalism At An Anti-Abortion Group's Office

Appling told BuzzFeed News that as many as six people normally work in the office and that her workspace in particular had sustained the most damage.

She said she had been told by authorities that they suspected Mason jars had been used to make Molotov cocktails.

"The people who did this are showing exactly what they accuse us of being," Appling said. "This is intolerant.

"We need to shut down this kind of behavior. It's not helpful in any way, and it's not going to scare us," she said.

Earlier this week, WFA urged supporters to have "cautious optimism" but take a "wait and see" approach in response to the leaked draft opinion suggesting the Supreme Court is poised to overturn the landmark 1973 abortion case Roe v. Wade.

"If the opinion holds as it is currently written, we will have reason and time to celebrate," Appling said Tuesday.

In Wisconsin, an 1849 law criminalizing nearly all abortions remains on the books but hasn't been in effect since Roe made abortion legal nationwide. If Roe is overturned, the state's attorney general has said he won't enforce the state law, but it's unclear whether other local officials will follow.

In response to the fire, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway told the Wisconsin State Journal on Sunday she understood that people are angry and afraid about the potential Supreme Court decision, but called for any protests to be peaceful.



"Madison believes strongly in the right to free speech, but it must be exercised nonviolently by all sides in this increasingly contentious debate," the mayor said.

Rhodes-Conway, a Democrat, also noted to the newspaper that groups in favor of abortion rights have been victims in the past.



Abortion clinics have previously been the targets of arson, while providers have also come under attack, resulting in at least 11 deaths since 1993.

In 2015, three people were shot dead by a man who stormed a Planned Parenthood clinic in Colorado Springs.