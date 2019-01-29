A Pregnant Woman And Her Unborn Baby Were Stabbed To Death As She Drove For Lyft

The suspect has been identified as 20-year-old Fabian Durazo.

Authorities in Arizona have arrested a man accused of stabbing a pregnant Lyft driver and her unborn child to death as he stole the woman's car.

Kristina Howato, 39, was killed after responding to a request from a would-be Lyft passenger around 1 a.m. on Sunday morning, Tempe police told BuzzFeed News in a statement.

When she arrived at the address just east of Phoenix, the male passenger then stabbed Howato, who was in her third trimester of pregnancy, with a kitchen knife multiple times.

"She exited the vehicle [and] he continued to assault her with that knife," police spokesman Sgt. Ronald Elcock told reporters.

The suspect, later identified as 20-year-old Fabian Durazo, then fled with the woman's car.

Residents at an apartment complex told local station ABC 15 Arizona that they could hear the woman's screams.

"I asked her what happened and she said she was stabbed," said one resident, who asked not to be identified. "I tried to locate the wound, and so I asked her where she was stabbed and she said, 'All over.'"

Howato soon lost consciousness and was taken to a local hospital, where she and her unborn baby were declared dead.