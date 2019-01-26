A Man Is On The Run After Allegedly Killing His Parents And Three Members Of Another Family

Authorities in Louisiana are searching for a man suspected of fatally shooting his parents on Saturday morning, as well as three other members of another family in a neighboring parish.

Dakota Theriot, 21, is being sought by sheriff's officials over the string of deadly shootings that authorities have described as a "domestic incident."



"This is probably, I would say, one of the worst domestic violence incidents I have seen in quite a while," Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre told reporters on Saturday. "For a young man to walk into a bedroom and kill his mother and his father, and then kill friends in Livingston that he had a connection with. ... It's been a long time since we've had anything of this nature, of this magnitude, when it comes to domestic violence."

Webre said his deputies received a call on Saturday morning about a shooting in a trailer in Gonzales. They arrived to discover Elizabeth and Keith Theriot, both 51, with gunshot wounds.

One of the victims was conscious enough to tell authorities that they were shot by their son, Webre said.

They were both transported to a hospital in nearby Baton Rouge, but later died from their injuries.

While they were working the crime scene, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office was contacted by deputies in neighboring Livingston Parish and informed that three members of one family had also been killed there in a trailer.

The dead there were identified as Billy Earnest, 43; Summer Earnest, 20; and Tanner Earnest, 17.

Webre said he believes Dakota Theriot could have been in a "boyfriend/girlfriend" relationship with one of the Earnest victims.