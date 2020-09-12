Six Average People Shared What They’ve Lost This Year Due To The Coronavirus

Friday, Sept. 11, marked six months since the World Health Organization officially declared the coronavirus a global pandemic. Since then, it feels as if the world as we know it has been turned upside down and all our lives have been transformed.

But the pandemic is impacting everyone’s lives differently and in ways we may never understand. The very young will never know the experiences of the very old, a single person in a studio apartment will have no idea what it’s been like for parents of five kids, a young jobseeker entering a shattered economy will never know how it feels to work for 50 years only to still be facing an uncertain financial future — and vice versa.

Even under the most optimistic projections, a vaccine won’t arrive until early in 2021. Six months down. Six months to go.

So with a full year of everyone’s lives consumed by the coronavirus pandemic, who is losing what during this lost year?

To mark six months since the pandemic was officially declared, BuzzFeed News has published The Lost Year series: a collection of six profiles of six people from six age groups across the US to see what toll the coronavirus has taken on their lives.