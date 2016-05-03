Cruz NJ Chairman: "We're Not Going To Nominate Hillary Clinton With A Penis"

"Why do you always throw around the crazy on my show?" CNN anchor Kate Bolduan asked.

The New Jersey State Chairman for Ted Cruz said Tuesday he did not expect conservative voters to nominate Donald Trump, whom he described as "Hillary Clinton with a penis."

Former Bogata, New Jersey Mayor Steve Lonegan, who was appointed to Cruz's New Jersey leadership team in December, made the remark during an interview Tuesday on CNN.

When asked by anchor Kate Bolduan how he expected his candidate to perform in Tuesday's Republican primary in Indiana, Lonegan said, "If Donald Trump does win tonight and pull out half the delegates, you will see a very different Donald Trump tomorrow. Donald Trump will look a lot more like Hillary Clinton than Ronald Reagan."

Bolduan: You didn't even tell me. Give me a guesstimation on delegates. Lonegan: Ted Cruz is going to do very well. He will outperform expectations like he always does. I don't think the conservative base of this party is ready to throw everything over to Donald Trump. In essence, we're not going to nominate Hillary Clinton with a penis. Bolduan: Steve. Lonegan: I said it.

After his comments, Bolduan said she was placing Lonegan "in time-out."

Last month at a rally in Indiana, Cruz mocked Donald Trump for his support for transgender people using the bathroom of their choice.

"So let me make things real simple: Even if Donald Trump dresses up as Hillary Clinton, he shouldn't be using the girls' restroom," the Texas senator said.