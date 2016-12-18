A 3-Year-Old Boy Out With His Grandma Was Shot Dead In A Road Rage Incident

Police said the driver became enraged because he believed the grandmother "wasn't moving fast enough at a stop sign."

Police: Gunfire during 'road rage incident' in Little Rock kills boy, 3, riding in car. https://t.co/fdFtA8lSZt

The male suspect, who has not yet been caught, apparently became enraged because he believed the grandmother "wasn't moving fast enough at a stop sign," spokesman Lt. Steven McClanahan told the Associated Press.

The pair were driving in the city's southwest shortly before 6:20 p.m. local time when the shooting occurred.

McClanahan told CNN the agitated motorist honked his horn at the grandmother, before exiting his car and opening fire on the woman's vehicle, hitting the toddler.



The woman was uninjured and managed to drive to a nearby J C Penny store parking lot where she called police.

The boy was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

"Tonight's homicide was a road rage incident," police wrote on Twitter. "The grandma and 3-year-old victim are innocent and have no relationship...[with] the suspect."



Police said they were searching for "an older black Chevrolet Impala being driven by a tall [black male]."

A police report obtained by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette newspaper identified the woman as Kim King-Macon, 47, and said she had been driving with the 3-year-old and a 1-year-old when the shooting happened.

According to the report, she said she honked back at the angry motorist, prompting him to leave his vehicle and open fire.