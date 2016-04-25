Lin-Manuel Miranda Performed An Emotional Rap About Puerto Rico's Debt Crisis

"Paul Ryan, I'll come sing Hamilton at your house."

The U.S. Commonwealth is grappling with debts of more than $70 billion, accumulated as a result of financial mismanagement, "vulture" hedge funds, and federal laws that many say unfairly treat the island.

Here's the full rap he performed on Sunday:

My family's from Puerto Rico, the tropical destination,

where you can spend your Washingtons, the spot where you vacation.

A Commonwealth with not a lot of wealth, a not quite nation,

a 70-billion dollar topic of conversation.

Hoping to God John Oliver's comical dissertation

resonates with the Congress that got us in this situation.

Along with suicidal tax incentive declarations.

'Yeah, we'll pay your bonds first. Close the hospital. Fuck the patients.'

This is an island 100 miles across.

A hurricane is coming and we're running up a loss.

We got here through a million misguided loopholes

that giveth and take away businesses and poop in our soup bowls.

They crapped in yours, they crapped in mine,

and somewhere down the line

Strom Thurmond's ghost busted a cap and a chance and Chapter 9.