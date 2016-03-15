BuzzFeed News

Lin-Manuel Miranda Freestyled At The White House With Obama's Help

This is totally boss.

By David Mack

Posted on March 15, 2016, at 6:53 a.m. ET

The cast of the game-changing musical Hamilton left Broadway on Monday and made a trip to Washington to visit the White House.

Musical creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda geeked out with Treasury Secretary Jack Lew before a portrait of Hamilton himself, who was the first man to hold that role.

And the cast even performed a few of the numbers you've had in your head since you discovered the incredible soundtrack.

But here's the best part: Miranda joined President Obama in the White House Rose Garden to produce this video showcasing his freestyling genius — with an assist from POTUS.

Lin-Manuel, we as a nation are not worthy of you.

BONUS GIF: Here's the President of the United States giving the best order ever.

