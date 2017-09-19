BuzzFeed News

Literally Just A Bunch Of Photos Of The White House Chief Of Staff Listening To Trump

news

👀

By David Mack

Headshot of David Mack

David Mack

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on September 19, 2017, at 7:04 p.m. ET

1. President Trump speaks at the United Nations — Sept. 19

Lucas Jackson / Reuters

2.

Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

3.

Mary Altaffer / AP

4.

Mary Altaffer / AP
5. President Trump speaks during a dinner with Latin American leaders in New York City — Sept. 18

Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty Images

6.

Evan Vucci / AP

7. President Trump meets with the Malaysian prime minister in Washington — Sept. 12

Alex Brandon / AP

8.

Alex Brandon / AP
9. President Trump speaks at a press conference in Washington with the emir of Kuwait — Sept. 7

Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

10.

Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

11. President Trump speaks during a news conference in Washington with the president of Finland — Aug. 28

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

12.

Kevin Lamarque / Reuters
13.

Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

14. President Trump defends white supremacists in Charlottesville during a press conference at Trump Tower in New York City — Aug. 15

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

15.

John Kelly during the President's Q and A at Trump Tower
Kristin Donnelly @kristindonnelly

John Kelly during the President's Q and A at Trump Tower

16.

John Kelly, WH chief of staff, listen as President Donald Trump speaks at Trump Tower lobby this afternoon.
Al Drago @Al_Drago

John Kelly, WH chief of staff, listen as President Donald Trump speaks at Trump Tower lobby this afternoon.

