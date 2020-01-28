LeBron James' Final Message To Kobe Bryant Will Make You Cry

Two of the world's greatest basketball players shared their last words together on Sunday morning. Just hours later, one of them would be gone forever.

LeBron James opened up Monday evening about the shock death of his friend Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

In an emotional Instagram post, James wrote that he was "heartbroken and devastated" about the death of Bryant and his daughter, Gianna. Nine people in all died in the crash.

"Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had!" James wrote.

James — who now plays for Bryant's old team, the Los Angeles Lakers — shared a series of photos of the pair smiling and embracing, as well as fan art of them both in Lakers jerseys in the locker room and on the court together.