Please Enjoy These Photos Of Macron And Trudeau's Impossibly Romantic First Date

Get your hot world leader content right here.

By David Mack

Headshot of David Mack

David Mack

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on May 26, 2017, at 10:01 a.m. ET

The G7 summit is currently underway on the Italian island of Sicily.

Nurphoto / Getty Images

It's President Trump's first major international summit and an important test of how his America First policies will blah blah blah blah... Let's just cut to the real news here.

Eliot Blondet / AFP / Getty Images

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and new French President Emmanuel Macron were photographed taking a stroll together.

Stephane De Sakutin / AFP / Getty Images

The gardens. The suits. The jawlines.

Stephane De Sakutin / AFP / Getty Images
It was all, we can only assume, impossibly romantic.

Stephane De Sakutin / AFP / Getty Images

Just look at this.

Stephane De Sakutin / AFP / Getty Images

It's like they remade Mamma Mia but made it gayer somehow.

Stephane De Sakutin / AFP / Getty Images

Here they are discussing international monetary policies or something while gazing into each other's eyes.

Stephane De Sakutin / AFP / Getty Images
Macron even posted this video of them speaking French to each other while a bunch of sad hangers-on follow them around and deny them the privacy they so obviously crave.

L'amitié franco-canadienne a un nouveau visage. @JustinTrudeau, à nous de relever les défis de notre génération !… https://t.co/3dpJ6QLqIS
Emmanuel Macron @EmmanuelMacron

L'amitié franco-canadienne a un nouveau visage. @JustinTrudeau, à nous de relever les défis de notre génération !… https://t.co/3dpJ6QLqIS

Reply Retweet Favorite

The pair eventually went inside for a chat where they played that coy game of staring at the other one when they're not looking.

Stephane De Sakutin / AFP / Getty Images

See.

Stephane De Sakutin / AFP / Getty Images

*blushes*

Stephane De Sakutin / AFP / Getty Images
Here's a bunch of random tweets I'm throwing in ostensibly to break up the article with some jokes but mainly to show I'm not alone in this.

Macron and Trudeau's summery stroll in Sicily looks insanely romantic
Tara Mulholland @tara_mulholland

Macron and Trudeau's summery stroll in Sicily looks insanely romantic

Reply Retweet Favorite
It's like Christmas morning for Gay Twitter.
Kyle Griffin @kylegriffin1

It's like Christmas morning for Gay Twitter.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Let's get an UNDER THE TUSCAN SUN reboot with Trudeau and Macron asap thx
Slade Sohmer @Slade

Let's get an UNDER THE TUSCAN SUN reboot with Trudeau and Macron asap thx

Reply Retweet Favorite
find someone who looks at you the way macron looks at trudeau
suzanne @DEVRlEVANS

find someone who looks at you the way macron looks at trudeau

Reply Retweet Favorite
Justin Trudeau looks like The Bachelor and Macron has just stolen him away for a second.
Hanna Flint @HannaFlint

Justin Trudeau looks like The Bachelor and Macron has just stolen him away for a second.

Reply Retweet Favorite
can't believe Justin has proposed already
Marie Le Conte @youngvulgarian

can't believe Justin has proposed already

Reply Retweet Favorite

'Til we meet again.

Stephane De Sakutin / AFP / Getty Images

