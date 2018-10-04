Laurie Metcalf And John Lithgow Will Play Hillary And Bill Clinton In A New Broadway Play

Veteran actors Laurie Metcalf and John Lithgow will star as Hillary and Bill Clinton in a new play set to premiere on Broadway next year, producers announced.

Hillary and Clinton is penned by Tony nominee Lucas Hnath, who also wrote A Doll’s House, Part 2, for which Metcalf herself won a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play in 2017.

The play, which will be directed by Joe Mantello, is set in New Hampshire in the 2008 Democratic primaries as the former first lady struggled against then-senator Barack Obama. Clinton ultimately won the state's primary after Obama had won the earlier Iowa caucus.

According to a press release from producer Scott Rudin, the play "examines the politics of marriage, gender roles, and the limitations of experience and inevitability in this profoundly timely look at an American dynasty in crisis."