“John Wick” Actor Lance Reddick Has Died At 60

Actor Lance Reddick was found dead on Friday in his Los Angeles home. He was 60.

Reddick's publicist, Mia Hansen, told BuzzFeed News the actor had died from natural causes.

"Lance will be greatly missed," Hansen said.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department told BuzzFeed News that they received a 911 call at 8:45 a.m. requesting medical aid for a person at an address listed for Reddick.

CPR instructions were delivered over the phone to the caller, but when paramedics arrived, they determined that the person was dead.