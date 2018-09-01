BuzzFeed News

Lady Gaga Is Winning Rave Reviews For "A Star Is Born" And Fans Are Hyped AF

Lady Gaga Is Winning Rave Reviews For "A Star Is Born" And Fans Are Hyped AF

I can't stop crying. We did it, kids.

By David Mack

David Mack

Posted on September 1, 2018, at 12:07 p.m. ET

Lady Gaga dazzled on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival on Friday night for the first screening of her new film, A Star Is Born.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images

She wore a stunning, giant, pink Valentino dress.

Andreas Rentz / Getty Images

Her costar Bradley Cooper, who also directed the film, was also there, looking mighty dashing.

Andreas Rentz / Getty Images

A lightning storm briefly interrupted the screening of the film.

Joel C Ryan / AP

But the rain on the red carpet also made for some spectacular photos.

Kirsty Wigglesworth / AP

Seriously, just look at this work of art.

Filippo Monteforte / AFP / Getty Images

Anyway, the film itself is receiving great reviews, and critics are singling out Gaga in particular for her performance.

She plays a shy singer named Ally, whose life is upended when she meets country rocker Jackson Maine (Cooper).

It is, of course, the fourth iteration of A Star Is Born, with Janet Gaynor first playing the original Gaga role in 1937, followed by Judy Garland in 1954, and Barbra Streisand in 1976.
Clay Enos/Warner Bros

Critic Peter Bradshaw at the Guardian gave the film five stars and called Gaga "sensationally good," saying her "ability to be part ordinary person, part extraterrestrial celebrity empress functions at the highest level at all times."

&quot;Cooper is arguably prettier than Lady Gaga, but she is the one who commands your attention,&quot; he wrote.
Warner Bros

Owen Gleiberman at Variety said, "Gaga, in an ebullient and winningly direct performance, never lets her own star quality get in the way of the character."

He said she made a &quot;fetching and accomplished movie-star debut&quot; and called the movie &quot;a total emotional knockout.&quot;
Warner Bros

"The pop star is resplendent as a diamond-in-the-rough singer whose booming voice and subtle expressions would make her predecessors proud," wrote Michael Nordine at IndieWire, calling her the main reason to see the film.

&quot;Even with everything Gaga’s already done, A Star Is Born feels like a coming-out party for her,&quot; he wrote, describing her as a &quot;singular talent.&quot;
Clay Enos/Warner Bros

The Telegraph's Robbie Collin also gave the film five stars and said Gaga "electrifies."

&quot;For any singer, following Judy Garland in your first major movie role would be a nightmare brief, but Gaga more than meets it,&quot; he wrote.
Neal Preston/Warner Bros

Joshua Rothkopf of Time Out said Gaga was "a revelation" and "extraordinary."

&quot;Gaga is really acting here: shy, somehow smaller, trembling with excitement,&quot; he wrote.
Warner Bros

It's safe to say the early reviews have Gaga's fans very, very excited.

gaga getting rave reviews and oscar buzz for her performance in a star is born, I'm emotional
aya @oscarwiIding

can i just say im so proud of gaga the film critic reviews are out for a star is born and they’re all praising her acting performance (some even scream oscar buzz) and come to think that people doubted her capability so much before. https://t.co/OyYvHTjKLA
jai @oswinterlude

I told my friends that Lady Gaga was going to the Oscars based off of the first trailer for A Star Is Born. And they were looking at me like I was crazy. Now seeing the reviews from Venice got me like https://t.co/ZyPWqaL1Uq
Irene Reyes @irene90zkid

THE GAGA OSCAR IS COMING, LADIES https://t.co/KdF9K7ZTzT
tyler oakley @tyleroakley

The film is set to be released in the US on Oct. 8.

Filippo Monteforte / AFP / Getty Images
