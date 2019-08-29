Kirsten Dunst Opened Up About Feeling Overlooked By Her Hollywood Peers

Kirsten Dunst has been acting since she was a toddler, but she says she's a little hurt that she's never received accolades or recognition from others in Hollywood during her lengthy career.

"I know that all you have is your work at the end of the day, and that's all people really care about, and I'm intelligent enough to know that and have perspective," Dunst told Larry Flick during a recent taping of his Sirius XM show In Depth With Larry Flick. "But sometimes you're like, mmm, it'd be nice to be recognized by your peers."



Despite being a mainstay of the 1990s and 2000s, starring in classic films like Jumanji, Bring It On, The Virgin Suicides, and Marie Antoinette, Dunst, 37, has never won a major acting award. She was nominated for a Golden Globe for Interview With the Vampire (1994) and for an Emmy for Fargo in 2015.

Dunst, who is currently starring in Showtime's On Becoming a God in Central Florida, told Flick she has endured a lot of disappointment during her career.