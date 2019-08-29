Kirsten Dunst Opened Up About Feeling Overlooked By Her Hollywood Peers
The star of Bring It On and Marie Antoinette admitted she sometimes feels sad she's never won a major acting award.
Kirsten Dunst has been acting since she was a toddler, but she says she's a little hurt that she's never received accolades or recognition from others in Hollywood during her lengthy career.
"I know that all you have is your work at the end of the day, and that's all people really care about, and I'm intelligent enough to know that and have perspective," Dunst told Larry Flick during a recent taping of his Sirius XM show In Depth With Larry Flick. "But sometimes you're like, mmm, it'd be nice to be recognized by your peers."
Despite being a mainstay of the 1990s and 2000s, starring in classic films like Jumanji, Bring It On, The Virgin Suicides, and Marie Antoinette, Dunst, 37, has never won a major acting award. She was nominated for a Golden Globe for Interview With the Vampire (1994) and for an Emmy for Fargo in 2015.
Dunst, who is currently starring in Showtime's On Becoming a God in Central Florida, told Flick she has endured a lot of disappointment during her career.
"Of the things that people like, remember when Marie Antoinette — y'all panned it?And now you all love it. Drop Dead Gorgeous? Panned. Now you all love it," she said.
"It's interesting for me. I feel like a lot of things I do people like later," she said.
"And also I've never been recognized in my industry," she continued.
"I always feel like nobody — I don't know, maybe they just think I'm the girl from Bring It On," she continued.
"I just feel like, what did I do? I'm so chill. Maybe I don't play the game enough. I don't know."
Just last week, writer Elisabeth Donnelly wrote a piece for BuzzFeed News arguing Dunst was a "perennially underrated actor."
"A generation has grown up with Kirsten Dunst," Donnelly wrote, "and a generation has watched her as she turned away from the expectations of chasing an Oscar and acclaim and followed her instincts regarding her career, prioritizing her talent and her art."
But Dunst conceded that it's been on her mind.
"I do everything I'm supposed to!" she said. "It's not like I'm rude or not doing publicity or anything."
Flick later described the interview as "a moment of pure honesty" from Dunst.
