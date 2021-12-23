Kim Potter Has Been Convicted Of Manslaughter In Daunte Wright’s Killing

The former Minnesota police officer fatally shot the 20-year-old Black motorist when she mistakenly reached for her handgun instead of her Taser.

Kerem Yucel / AFP via Getty Images A demonstrator holds a photo of Daunte Wright and shout "Don't shoot" at the police as they protest in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota on April 13, 2021.

Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was found guilty on manslaughter charges by a jury on Thursday for fatally shooting Daunte Wright.

Potter remained composed as Hennepin County District Judge Regina Chu announced the convictions on two charges: first-degree manslaughter predicated on reckless use/handling of a firearm and second-degree manslaughter. Potter now faces several years in prison. She will be sentenced on Feb. 18. The former officer was handcuffed and taken into custody after the verdict was announced, despite a request from her attorneys that she remain out on bail until she is sentenced. "I cannot treat this case differently from any other case," Chu said. The jury had earlier indicated they were heading towards a potential deadlock, asking the judge on Tuesday what they should do if they were unable to reach a verdict. They were instructed to continue deliberating and did so for almost four days in total.

Court TV via AP, Pool Potter and Judge Chu in court on Thursday.

Potter’s conviction comes after she killed the 20-year-old Black motorist during an April 11 traffic stop in the Minneapolis suburbs when the 26-year veteran of the Brooklyn Center Police Department accidentally reached for her handgun instead of her Taser. “This was no little oopsie,” prosecutor Erin Eldridge told the 12 members of the jury in closing arguments on Monday. “This was not putting the wrong date on a check. This was not entering the wrong password somewhere. This was a colossal screwup, a blunder of epic proportions.” The deadly accident was caught on police body camera footage that showed Potter yelling “Taser” before she fired her handgun. “Oh, shit. I shot him. I grabbed the wrong fucking gun,” she then said. “Oh my God, oh my God, oh my God. I’m going to prison." Potter was subsequently charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter over Wright’s death. To convict her, prosecutors had to prove she acted with recklessness or culpable negligence when she defied years of training and mixed up the weapons. Potter, who resigned after the incident, had always admitted to the shooting but had been adamant that it was an accident during a police encounter that was quickly spiraling out of control and for which she did not deserve to go to prison. “I’m sorry it happened. I’m so sorry,” Potter testified last week. “I didn’t want to hurt anybody.”

Court TV, via Reuters Kim Potter became emotional as she testified in court last week.