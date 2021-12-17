Kim Potter Testified Daunte Wright Never Threatened Police During The “Chaotic” Stop In Which She Accidentally Shot Him

Kim Potter becomes emotional as she testifies in court on Friday at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter sobbed on Friday as she testified about the moment she fatally shot Black motorist Daunte Wright after accidentally reaching for her handgun instead of her Taser.



“We were struggling. We were trying to keep him from diving away. It just went chaotic,” Potter told the court in her first public remarks on the deadly April 11 incident in suburban Minneapolis, which prompted days of protests in the city.

“I remember yelling ‘Taser! Taser! Taser!’ and nothing happened, and then he told me I shot him,” she said in tears.

“I’m sorry it happened. I’m so sorry,” she added. “I didn’t want to hurt anybody.”

Potter has been charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter over Wright’s death. To convict her, prosecutors must prove she acted with recklessness or culpable negligence when she defied years of training and mixed up the weapons.

Potter conceded to prosecutor Erin Eldridge that she did not see any weapon in Wright’s possession and that he never threatened or punched her or her fellow officers.

But she said she saw a look of fear on one of the officer’s faces when Wright tried to reenter his car and flee the scene as they attempted to arrest him.

“He had a look of fear on his face,” she said. “It was nothing I’d seen before.”

She also said that she was concerned there may have been a weapon in Wright’s vehicle after she learned upon pulling him over that he was wanted on a warrant for a gun charge — something her defense team raised as evidence it was a potentially dangerous situation that warranted her use of force.