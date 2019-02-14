"Killing Eve" Season 2 Picks Up Right Where Season 1 Ended

Its first season was a massive, word-of-mouth hit in 2018, and now we have the first look at the highly anticipated second season of Killing Eve.

BBC America and AMC Networks on Thursday — Valentine's Day, appropriately — unveiled a trailer of the cult show's next installment, which stars Sandra Oh as intelligence agent Eve Polastri and Jodie Comer as Villanelle, the sociopathic assassin with whom she become mutually obsessed.

Season 1 saw the pair following each other across Europe as bodies piled up, before finally confronting each other in Villanelle's Paris apartment. In the season finale (spoiler) , it seemed the pair's attraction to each other was about to become physical, before Eve shockingly stabbed Villanelle, who then made a dramatic getaway.

Season 2 picks up just 36 seconds after that moment, according to the show's creators. The trailer opens with a shellshocked Eve munching popcorn in a Parisian train station.