Kid Rock Found The Body Of His Assistant Who Died In An ATV Crash

Police say Michael Sacha lost control of his ATV and crashed on the singer's Nashville property.

Kid Rock says he's "beyond devastated" after finding the body of his personal assistant, who died Monday in an ATV crash on the singer's Nashville, Tennessee, estate.

Police were called to Kid Rock's house around 11:30 a.m. when the singer, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, found 30-year-old Michael Sacha dead on an embankment next to the driveway.

Police said that following a Sunday evening cookout, Sacha had transported two guests down the long driveway on an ATV around midnight so they could meet their Uber driver.

"While riding the ATV back toward the residence, Sacha apparently lost control and crashed," police said in a statement.

When Kid Rock couldn't find Sacha at his home the next morning, he and a friend eventually discovered his body on the embankment and called police.

Officers said Sacha was pronounced dead at the scene.