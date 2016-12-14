Capt. Khan, The Muslim American Soldier Who Died For His Country, Is Getting A New Honor

Humayun S. Khan, whose parents spoke out passionately against Donald Trump in 2016, will be honored with a plaque at his alma mater, the University of Virginia.

A Muslim American soldier whose story of sacrificing his life for his comrades was held up by Democrats during the 2016 presidential election as an emotional counterpoint to anti-Islam rhetoric will be honored with a plaque at his alma mater.

The University of Virginia announced Tuesday that its Board of Visitors’ Buildings & Grounds Committee had voted to install a plaque on the college's famed rotunda to honor Capt. Humayun S. Khan, who died in Iraq in 2004 when he stopped an explosive-laden vehicle from entering a US Army compound.

The plaque, which will sit alongside similar memorials to UVA students killed fighting for their country, will be unveiled in May and dedicated to the university alumni killed in the Iraq War — of which Khan was the only one.

"This is something to honor the fallen," said Lt. Col. Mark Houston, the current commander of UVA’s Army ROTC program.