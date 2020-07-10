A Takeout Order At KFC At 1:30 A.M. Raised Suspicions. It Led To A $26,000 Coronavirus Fine.

BuzzFeed News has reporters around the world bringing you trustworthy stories about the impact of the coronavirus . To help keep this news free, become a member .

Two paramedics stopped at an Australian KFC restaurant in the suburbs of Melbourne, Victoria, for a meal early on Friday morning when they noticed something suspicious.

A pair of customers had ordered roughly 20 takeout meals at 1:30 a.m.

The large order raised eyebrows because large parts of Victoria are currently back in lockdown following a sudden dramatic surge in coronavirus cases in the last few days. The state's second lockdown will last six weeks, with large gatherings strictly banned and people allowed out of their homes for essential reasons.



The ambulance workers, or "ambos" as Australians call them, grew suspicious so they spoke with the KFC staff.



They then alerted police to the license plate of the customers' car and officers followed them to an address in the suburb of Dandenong.

At a house, they found two people asleep in a front room — but 16 more who had been celebrating a birthday party were hiding out at the back.

The takeout chicken had been ordered to feed the hungry guests.

"That is absolutely ridiculous, that type of behavior," Chief Commissioner of Victoria Police Shane Patton told reporters at a press conference Friday.

All the 16 partygoers were issued fines — a total of $26,000 AUD, or almost $18,000 USD.

"It's a very expensive night," Patton said.



"That's a heck of a birthday party to recall and they'll remember that one for a long time," he said.