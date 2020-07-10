A Takeout Order At KFC At 1:30 A.M. Raised Suspicions. It Led To A $26,000 Coronavirus Fine.
A pair of KFC customers in Melbourne ordered food for 20 people. Authorities immediately suspected they were flouting lockdown rules.
BuzzFeed News has reporters around the world bringing you trustworthy stories about the impact of the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member.
Two paramedics stopped at an Australian KFC restaurant in the suburbs of Melbourne, Victoria, for a meal early on Friday morning when they noticed something suspicious.
A pair of customers had ordered roughly 20 takeout meals at 1:30 a.m.
The large order raised eyebrows because large parts of Victoria are currently back in lockdown following a sudden dramatic surge in coronavirus cases in the last few days. The state's second lockdown will last six weeks, with large gatherings strictly banned and people allowed out of their homes for essential reasons.
The ambulance workers, or "ambos" as Australians call them, grew suspicious so they spoke with the KFC staff.
They then alerted police to the license plate of the customers' car and officers followed them to an address in the suburb of Dandenong.
At a house, they found two people asleep in a front room — but 16 more who had been celebrating a birthday party were hiding out at the back.
The takeout chicken had been ordered to feed the hungry guests.
"That is absolutely ridiculous, that type of behavior," Chief Commissioner of Victoria Police Shane Patton told reporters at a press conference Friday.
All the 16 partygoers were issued fines — a total of $26,000 AUD, or almost $18,000 USD.
"It's a very expensive night," Patton said.
"That's a heck of a birthday party to recall and they'll remember that one for a long time," he said.
Like New Zealand, Australia had seen a relatively small number of coronavirus cases during the pandemic, but in the last week infections have suddenly spiked, mostly in Melbourne, the country's second largest city.
Residents are now being urged by the state's leader, Premier Daniel Andrews, to wear masks in public as Victoria recorded its largest daily increase in coronavirus cases on Friday, with 288 COVID-19 infections being diagnosed in 24 hours.
Commissioner Patton said the birthday partygoers were not the only ones to be fined overnight.
Four sex workers were fined at a brothel that was still receiving customers, as were a couple who tried twice to reach their holiday house via a car against orders to remain at their primary place of residence.
"This type of conduct, this type of blatant, obvious, deliberate disregard for the chief health officer's guidelines, we will be enforcing," said Patton.
-
David Mack is a deputy director of breaking news for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact David Mack at david.mack@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.