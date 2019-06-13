Kevin Bacon Blasted President Trump For His "Despicable" Environmental Policies
"I think it's astounding how far we've gone backwards since he's been president in terms of environmental law."
Hollywood veteran Kevin Bacon blasted President Trump on Thursday for his administration's "despicable" environmental policies.
"I think it's astounding how far we've gone backwards since he's been president in terms of environmental law," Bacon told AM to DM, BuzzFeed News' morning show on Twitter.
Bacon, who is currently starring in the new Showtime drama City on a Hill, told BuzzFeed News why he hasn't been shy about expressing his opposition about Trump on Twitter.
"I think this is the future of our planet," he said.
Since Trump took office, he has committed to pulling the US out of the Paris accord on climate change, used the EPA and Interior Department to undo dozens of Obama-era environmental regulations, and weakened rules governing vehicle emission standards. The Trump administration has also killed Obama's signature Clean Power Plan and opened up more land to extracting and developing fossil fuels.
Bacon, who has long been an advocate for the environment, said he believes we are now living in an era in which "absolute hard facts of science are being constantly questioned."
Bacon himself was the subject of misinformation last year when fake news sites published false articles claiming the actor had given an interview praising Trump and saying the country was "blessed" to have him as leader.
Bacon told BuzzFeed News he believes "the administration's position on the environment is despicable." But he also said he regretted that the environment had become so politicized.
"It blows my mind because in a lot of ways I think that the environment really shouldn't be a political issue," Bacon said. "This is the air that we breathe, the planet that we live on, this is the future of our lives and our children's lives."
