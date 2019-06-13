Kevin Bacon Blasted President Trump For His "Despicable" Environmental Policies

Hollywood veteran Kevin Bacon blasted President Trump on Thursday for his administration's "despicable" environmental policies.

"I think it's astounding how far we've gone backwards since he's been president in terms of environmental law," Bacon told AM to DM, BuzzFeed News' morning show on Twitter.

Bacon, who is currently starring in the new Showtime drama City on a Hill, told BuzzFeed News why he hasn't been shy about expressing his opposition about Trump on Twitter.

"I think this is the future of our planet," he said.

Since Trump took office, he has committed to pulling the US out of the Paris accord on climate change, used the EPA and Interior Department to undo dozens of Obama-era environmental regulations, and weakened rules governing vehicle emission standards. The Trump administration has also killed Obama's signature Clean Power Plan and opened up more land to extracting and developing fossil fuels.