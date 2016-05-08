Kesha Sang Lady Gaga's Song About Sexual Assault And It Was Incredibly Moving
Even Gaga was blown away.
Remember when Lady Gaga performed her Oscar-nominated song, "Til It Happens to You," at the Academy Awards in February?
The harrowing song, which Gaga co-wrote with Diane Warren, explores the experiences of campus sexual assault survivors, 52 of whom came onstage for the emotional performance.
Well, Kesha performed the song at Saturday's gala for the Humane Society in Los Angeles, where Warren was being honored.
"I want to dedicate this song to every man, woman, child, animal, that has ever been abused," she told the crowd, according to People.
Her performance will leave you speechless.
Bravo.
