Kesha Sang Lady Gaga's Song About Sexual Assault And It Was Incredibly Moving

Even Gaga was blown away.

By David Mack

Posted on May 8, 2016, at 3:04 p.m. ET

Remember when Lady Gaga performed her Oscar-nominated song, "Til It Happens to You," at the Academy Awards in February?

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The harrowing song, which Gaga co-wrote with Diane Warren, explores the experiences of campus sexual assault survivors, 52 of whom came onstage for the emotional performance.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Well, Kesha performed the song at Saturday's gala for the Humane Society in Los Angeles, where Warren was being honored.

Richard Shotwell / AP

It's only in the last month that Kesha has begun performing again, following her lengthy legal fight with producer Dr. Luke, whom she has accused of sexually assaulting her.

"I want to dedicate this song to every man, woman, child, animal, that has ever been abused," she told the crowd, according to People.

Angela Weiss / Getty Images
Her performance will leave you speechless.

Even Gaga was blown away.

Killed it @KeshaRose. I could feel your pain. Girl these boys won't be in charge forever. The wisdom of women is rising. Let's get louder 🤘🏽
Lady Gaga @ladygaga

Killed it @KeshaRose. I could feel your pain. Girl these boys won't be in charge forever. The wisdom of women is rising. Let's get louder 🤘🏽

Bravo.

Angela Weiss / Getty Images

