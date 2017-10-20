New Footage Shows John Kelly Got One Big Thing Wrong In His Remarks About Frederica Wilson

Trump's chief of staff said the Florida congresswoman bragged about securing funding for an FBI building, but footage shows she spoke about working with Republicans to pass legislation about the building's name.

Unearthed footage of a 2015 speech by Rep. Frederica Wilson shows President Trump's chief of staff misrepresented her remarks when he assailed her from the White House press room on Thursday for what he said was "selfish behavior."

The Florida congresswoman has been the target of criticism from the White House after she told reporters that she heard Trump tell the family of Sgt. La David Johnson, a soldier killed in a secretive operation in Niger, that "he knew what he signed up for."

Chief of staff Gen. John Kelly condemned Wilson on Thursday for "listening in" on the "sacred" moment. (Wilson has known the family for years and happened to be with them when the call from the president came through on speakerphone.)

Kelly also told reporters that the Florida congresswoman used the opening of a new FBI building in the state in 2015 to boast that she had secured funding for the building, calling her "an empty barrel":