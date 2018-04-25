BuzzFeed News

Kanye Tweeted Love For Trump And Wore A MAGA Hat. Trump Called Him Cool. It's Only Wednesday.

Kanye Tweeted Love For Trump And Wore A MAGA Hat. Trump Called Him Cool. It's Only Wednesday.

West's tweets in recent days have caused some to think he's been radicalized by the alt-right, but the rapper said Wednesday he's not scared of "the mob."

By David Mack

Last updated on April 25, 2018, at 5:25 p.m. ET

Posted on April 25, 2018, at 1:17 p.m. ET

Hi. Happy Wednesday. You thought it was just a normal day? Wrong. Get ready because it's this whole thing. Lemme explain.

Mark J. Terrill / AP

If it wasn't clear given the past few days of increasingly bizarre tweets, Kanye West has made it official: He loves President Trump.

Timothy A. Clary / AFP / Getty Images

"You don't have to agree with Trump but the mob can't make me not love him," the rapper tweeted Wednesday. "We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought."

Timothy A. Clary / AFP / Getty Images

Since he reactivated his Twitter account earlier this month, Kanye has tweeted that he has a new album coming, but he's also retweeted posts that have caused some to think he's being swayed by alt-right ideology.

Mark J. Terrill / AP
On Monday, he retweeted nine clips of a livestream from controversial Dilbert cartoonist Scott Adams, who is popular among men's rights activists, has appeared on Infowars, and enthusiastically supports Trump.

KANYE WEST @kanyewest

On Saturday, he also said he loves the thinking of Candace Owens, a far-right YouTuber.

Twitter: @kanyewest

Having upset some on the left, Kanye was suddenly very popular on Fox News!

insider.foxnews.com, mediaite.com

On Wednesday, Kanye began tweeting pictures from inside the home he shares with Kim Kardashian and their children, mocking the idea that he had been brainwashed and ended up in "the sunken place" from Get Out.

Twitter: @kanyewest
Kim was quick to call him out on this.

Ummm babe. We had a rule to not show our home on social media! Soooo can we now allow KUWTK filming in the home? 🤔😂 https://t.co/bUMAn29K5K
Kim Kardashian West @KimKardashian

It was Kim, you may remember, who once took a selfie during the election with Hillary Clinton and Kanye with the caption, "#HillaryForPresident."

Instagram

But then after Trump won, Kanye turned up randomly at Trump Tower during the transition to meet the then-president-elect.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

So after the recent days of controversy, Monday's series of tweets began with Kanye saying he was used to taking heat for his independent thinking.

Twitter: @kanyewest
Twitter: @kanyewest

He then said that "the mob" can't make him not love Trump, because they "are both dragon energy." The rapper also said he loves everyone, but doesn't agree with everything anyone does.

Twitter: @kanyewest

He said he doesn't tell the Hillary fans in his life (presumably including Kim) not to support her, because everyone is entitled to their own views. He also said he loves Clinton.

Twitter: @kanyewest

Kanye maintained he's not political and doesn't support either major party.

Twitter: @kanyewest
He said he's not scared of the media, again refuting criticism he had fallen into "the sunken place."

Twitter: @kanyewest

Finally, he called for more truth and love in the world.

Twitter: @kanyewest
Twitter: @kanyewest
Twitter: @kanyewest
After this article was first published, Kanye then tweeted he'd received a call from Kim, who wanted him to reiterate that he doesn't agree with "everything Trump does."

my wife just called me and she wanted me to make this clear to everyone. I don't agree with everything Trump does. I don't agree 100% with anyone but myself.
KANYE WEST @kanyewest

He also shared a photo of him wearing a MAGA hat while posing with Universal Music CEO Lucian Grainge and Lyor Cohen, the head of music at YouTube.

Twitter

He said the hat had been signed by Trump himself.

Twitter

And THEN Trump thanked Kanye on Twitter.

Thank you Kanye, very cool! https://t.co/vRIC87M21X
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

And THEEEEENNNNN Kanye shared a photo of his phone with that tweet. A tweetception, if you will.

Twitter

Meanwhile, Kim was out defending Kanye for loving Trump, saying that although she feels differently about the president it isn't right for some in the media to speculate about Kanye's mental health.

Twitter
Twitter
Twitter
Twitter
Twitter
Twitter

Then, to top off all the drama, Donald Trump Jr. re-tweeted Kim's tweet with the slogan from Hillary's campaign.

Twitter
Trump Jr also posted Kanye's MAGA hat pic on his Instagram. "Kind of a big deal," he wrote. "Seems like a cultural turning point. Nice to see some real influencers push back on the nonsense narrative and actually push for free speech and thought and not just thought that falls totally in line with Hollywood’s and the far left’s ideology. #kanyewest #maga"

Instagram

AND THEN *catches breath* Trump again quote-tweeted Kanye.

Twitter

WHEW. What a ride. Anyway, lots of people are talking about the Kanye/Trump love-fest, but one Get Out-inspired picture in particular is now doing the rounds.

@kanyewest
beerbongs &amp; bentleys @SalehMaiwand

Oh, and the whole thing has Get Out director Jordan Peele very, very inspired.

*Gets inspired *Starts writing ‘Get Out 2’ https://t.co/zqOW6Xxx9v
Jordan Peele @JordanPeele

*Gets inspired *Starts writing ‘Get Out 2’ https://t.co/zqOW6Xxx9v

So, THERE you have it. What a day. May we all be made of dragon energy.

Timothy A. Clary / AFP / Getty Images

