A Special Prosecutor Found Big Failures In The Handling Of The Jussie Smollett Case

An Illinois special prosecutor appointed to investigate the handling of the Jussie Smollett case said Monday he had found "substantial abuses of discretion and operational failures" by Cook County officials who handled the original charges against the former Empire star.

Dan Webb, the Cook County special prosecutor, said in a news release that his investigation had not uncovered evidence that warranted any criminal charges against State's Attorney Kimberly Foxx or her colleagues. But he faulted her office for a "major failure" over their shock decision in March 2019 to drop charges against Smollett.

Webb also said Foxx made numerous false or misleading public statements in the wake of the decision to drop criminal charges against the actor, who had been facing more than a dozen felony counts for allegedly filing a false police report in which he claimed to be the victim of a hate crime.

In February, Webb filed six new counts of disorderly conduct against Smollett, saying that "further prosecution...is in the interests of justice." That case is still pending.

The actor, who is Black and gay, originally filed a police report in January 2019 claiming he had been attacked in the middle of the night by two men who yelled MAGA chants and anti-gay slurs, put a rope around his neck, and poured a chemical substance on him.

But authorities said the actor actually paid two brothers to stage the attack in order to draw publicity he could leverage during his salary negotiations on Empire.

Smollett has denied that he manufactured the incident.

He was required to complete 15 hours of community service and forfeit a $10,000 bond as part of the decision to drop the original charges against him.