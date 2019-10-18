Julie Andrews Revealed She's Actually A Big Fan Of Swearing

She may be one of the most beloved actors in history, adored for her angelic performances in The Sound of Music and Mary Poppins, but Julie Andrews has a dark secret: she's a fan of four-letter words.

"Once in a while, yes!" Andrews told BuzzFeed News' AM to DM in an interview Friday. "I'm only practically perfect in every way!"

The Hollywood legend has a new memoir out, Home Work, co-written with her daughter, Emma Walton Hamilton.

Walton Hamilton revealed Andrews' propensity for cursing was actually responsible for her first book in the 1970s.

"We were not keeping our rooms clean or doing our chores, and she said, 'Ok here's a game: keep your rooms clean or do your chores, and win a prize or pay a forfeit,'" recalled Walton Hamilton. "And my stepsister said, 'You have to play too,' and she said, 'What do I have to do?' And my stepsister said, 'You have to stop swearing!"

"I hadn't realized that I had been!" recalled Andrews. "I, of course, lost immediately."

The forfeit Andrews had to pay resulted in her publishing her first children's book, Mandy, written in 1971.

Despite AM to DM not being subject to FCC guidelines on swearing (the show airs each weekday on Twitter), Andrews politely declined to curse during the interview, preferring instead to save her curse words for the right moment.

"I think I'll let people be surprised in the moment, so to speak. If I don't feel it, it won't come out.