Julia Garner Opened Up About Playing Anna Delvey In Shonda Rhimes' New Netflix Show

Emmy winner Julia Garner has opened up about the unique challenge she's facing as she plays convicted scammer and wannabe New York socialite Anna Delvey.

"It's been very fun playing this part and it's been very challenging," Garner told BuzzFeed News' AM to DM in an interview that aired Friday.

"It's definitely a hard part. It's very complex," she added. "The accent is crazy, I will give you that, because she's from Germany and Russia. It's been a good process."

The upcoming Netflix show — the first by creator Shonda Rhimes for the streaming platform — will be called Inventing Anna. It will follow the true story of Anna Sorokin, who faked being a Manhattan socialite from Europe named Anna Delvey for nearly a year.

Last May, she was sentenced to four years in prison for swindling New York's social elite and banks out of hundreds of thousands of dollars in her quest to make it in the big city.



"She was blinded by the glitter and glamour of New York City," the judge said at her sentencing.