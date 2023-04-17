Judy Blume Blasted An Article Linking Her To J.K. Rowling’s Anti-Trans Views As “Bullshit”

Judy Blume said Sunday that she “wholly” supports the transgender community after an article in a British newspaper quoted her as saying she was “behind” J.K. Rowling “100 per cent.”

The author of the classic children’s novel Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret was profiled in the Sunday Times newspaper by Hadley Freeman, a journalist who quit the Guardian last year in part because she said that outlet censored her from writing more anti-transgender stories .

Freeman’s profile — headlined “Judy Blume: ‘I’m behind JK Rowling 100 per cent’ — discussed Blume’s career at length but prominently featured her comments about the Harry Potter writer in its opening paragraphs.

“I love her,” Blume was quoted as saying about Rowling. “I am behind her 100 per cent as I watch from afar.”

In subsequent sentences, Freeman then said Blume was specifically referring to “the abuse Rowling has received for speaking up in defence of women’s sex-based rights.”

“Given that Blume has faced repeated attacks since the 1980s, for her books’ descriptions of adolescent sexuality and puberty,” Freeman wrote, “she knows what it’s like to be pilloried as an author.”