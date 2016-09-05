Two Killed At Brooklyn's J'Ouvert Celebrations Despite Heavy Police Presence

Two people were also killed during the festivities last year.

Two people were shot dead and two others wounded early Monday in Brooklyn as the overnight J'Ouvert celebrations were marred by gun violence for yet another year despite a heavy police presence.

NYPD officers were out in force during the annual pre-dawn celebration, which is held before Labor Day's New York Caribbean Carnival Parade (also known as the West Indian Day Parade), after two people were killed during last year's J'Ouvert — including an aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo who was hit by a stray bullet. Authorities on Friday announced they had arrest a fifth suspect over that death.

Despite the NYPD doubling the number of patrolling officers this year, shots rang out shortly before 4 a.m. ET near the eastern corner of Prospect Park, killing 17-year-old Tyreke Borel and wounding a 72-year-old woman in the arm, police said. A 66-year-old woman was also injured while fleeing the scene.

The violence unfolded before 48 patrolling officers and beneath six police light towers brought in to illuminate the festivities, Asst. Chief Steven Powers told reporters.

Almost 250,000 people were taking part in the celebrations, officials said.

"But you got to realize – enormous congestion in the crowds coming through and it makes it very hard to discern who actually fired the shot," Powers said. "Because the minute the shot goes off, everybody runs, not just the shooter."