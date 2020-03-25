Joshua Jackson Revealed His Anxiety About Becoming A Dad Amid The Coronavirus Pandemic

The Little Fires Everywhere actor told BuzzFeed News he and his wife are trying their best to interface with the medical community during the public health crisis.

In addition to watching his new Hulu series, Little Fires Everywhere, Joshua Jackson is spending his coronavirus lockdown like many Americans. "The only times we are really out of the house are to get food or go for a walk around the block," he told BuzzFeed News' AM to DM in an interview from his home on Wednesday. But Jackson and his wife, British model and actor Jodie Turner-Smith, are also expecting their first child together — something that has proved especially stressful amid the global pandemic. "We were kind of social distancing anyway, just getting into the nesting phase," he said. "The only real difficult part right now is how to interface with the medical community. Obviously we have to, and we are just trying to take that one day by day, to try to figure out what the best and healthiest way is."

Jackson said both Turner-Smith and the baby are healthy, but that doesn't mean he isn't suffering from high levels of anxiety. "I've never been a parent before, so I'm not quite sure how much of this is just first-baby anxiety and how much of this is pandemic anxiety. "Yeah, man, it's stressful. This is a lot to deal with," he said. Related: I’m Pregnant And Worried About The Coronavirus. Here Are The Expert Answers To My FAQs. Adding to his worries: Jackson's brother is on the front lines of the outbreak, working as a doctor in a New York City emergency room. "I think about him a lot, being in a hospital all the time," he said. Not one to shy away from sharing his political opinions, the Dawson's Creek alum blamed the Trump administration for what he said was poor handling of the outbreak. "If ever there was proof of elections have consequences, we're living with it right now," he said. "I mean, if you hire incompetent people to do an important job, you're probably going to get bad results, and we're all living inside of the bad results right now."

