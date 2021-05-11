 Skip To Content
Joshua Bassett Released A Statement About His Sexuality After Calling Harry Styles "Hot"

"It's OK to still be figuring out who you are," said the star of High School Musical.

By David Mack

Picture of David Mack David Mack BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on May 11, 2021, at 4:11 p.m. ET

Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

Actor Joshua Bassett visits BuzzFeed News's AM to DM in November 2019.

A day after he sparked a ton of speculation about his sexuality, Joshua Bassett has confirmed he's still "figuring out" who he is.

It all started on Monday when Bassett, who plays Ricky Bowen in the Disney+ show High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, did an interview with Clevver News in which he was asked about his admiration for Harry Styles.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Harry Styles at the Grammy Awards

"He's a very classy man, and he's very well rounded. He kind of does it all — like acting, singing, fashion — and I think that he's just a nice guy who doesn't say too much, but when he talks it matters," Bassett said. "He's just cool. Like, he's cool. Who doesn't think Harry Styles is cool?"

"Also, he's hot," Bassett added before apparently catching himself and groaning slightly.

"I guess this is also my coming-out video," he said after a pause.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

The clip went viral and was seen more than 2 million times when Pop Crave shared it on Twitter, saying Bassett had come out as "queer."

Pop Crave

Joshua Bassett comes out as queer in new interview where he compliments Harry Styles: “Who doesn’t think Harry Styles is cool? Also he’s hot, you know... This is also my coming out video I guess.”

Twitter: @PopCrave

The comments sparked a lot of reactions from fans, especially given the months of drama about the supposed love triangle between Bassett, his costar Olivia Rodrigo, and Sabrina Carpenter (which appeared to be the subject of shady songs from all three).

Some people wondered if Bassett had been gay and closeted during the entire saga, but others suggested he may be bisexual.

Still, others didn't buy any of it and said Bassett was either joking or even "queerbaiting."

sean 🦋

@PopCrave the girls fighting over him while he staring at pics of harry styles... iconic

Twitter: @hallucivato
rod 🦋🧡

@PopCrave y’all know what bisexuality is on this comments smh

Twitter: @smokeandlovato_
Merti | reputation era

@PopCrave Not him queerbating and y’all falling for it

Twitter: @youwish04

On Tuesday, more than 24 hours after his original comments blew up, Bassett released a statement on Twitter.

Using a series of hearts in the color of the LGBTQ pride flag, Bassett talked about how people have tried to tell him his sexuality his entire life.

Instead, he suggested he was more concerned with love generally.

"I choose love," he wrote.

Joshua Bassett

❤️🧡💛💚💙💜

Twitter: @joshuatbassett

Bassett didn't use any labels to define his sexuality, but instead talked about the need to "love who you love shamelessly."

"It's OK to be figuring out who you are," he said.

In a separate post on Instagram, Bassett repeated his words, but also sang something extra for his fans.

"I'm breaking the spell/I'm ending the cycle," he sang. "Been going through hell, need more than survival. If I don't work this out, I'll probably pass it down again. The time for change is now.

"It's my life," he sang. "It's my life to live."

