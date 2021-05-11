Joshua Bassett Released A Statement About His Sexuality After Calling Harry Styles "Hot"

"It's OK to still be figuring out who you are," said the star of High School Musical .

A day after he sparked a ton of speculation about his sexuality, Joshua Bassett has confirmed he's still "figuring out" who he is. It all started on Monday when Bassett, who plays Ricky Bowen in the Disney+ show High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, did an interview with Clevver News in which he was asked about his admiration for Harry Styles.

"He's a very classy man, and he's very well rounded. He kind of does it all — like acting, singing, fashion — and I think that he's just a nice guy who doesn't say too much, but when he talks it matters," Bassett said. "He's just cool. Like, he's cool. Who doesn't think Harry Styles is cool?" "Also, he's hot," Bassett added before apparently catching himself and groaning slightly. "I guess this is also my coming-out video," he said after a pause.

The clip went viral and was seen more than 2 million times when Pop Crave shared it on Twitter, saying Bassett had come out as "queer."

The comments sparked a lot of reactions from fans, especially given the months of drama about the supposed love triangle between Bassett, his costar Olivia Rodrigo, and Sabrina Carpenter (which appeared to be the subject of shady songs from all three). Some people wondered if Bassett had been gay and closeted during the entire saga, but others suggested he may be bisexual. Still, others didn't buy any of it and said Bassett was either joking or even "queerbaiting."

On Tuesday, more than 24 hours after his original comments blew up, Bassett released a statement on Twitter. Using a series of hearts in the color of the LGBTQ pride flag, Bassett talked about how people have tried to tell him his sexuality his entire life. Instead, he suggested he was more concerned with love generally. "I choose love," he wrote.

Bassett didn't use any labels to define his sexuality, but instead talked about the need to "love who you love shamelessly." "It's OK to be figuring out who you are," he said. In a separate post on Instagram, Bassett repeated his words, but also sang something extra for his fans.