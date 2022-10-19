The John Fetterman Campaign Is Turning Back To Memes As Dr. Oz Closes The Polling Gap

After a rough few weeks of headlines about his health and tightening poll numbers, the John Fetterman campaign would like to have some fun again.

The Pennsylvania lieutenant governor and Democratic candidate for US Senate on Wednesday launched a new website, Fettermemes.com, that opens to the public a small library of multimedia featuring his Republican opponent, Mehmet Oz, with the express hope that people will create new memes.

“We have a base of supporters that are enthusiastic and engaged online and off, but I think especially online like no one in politics has ever seen before,” campaign spokesperson Emilia Rowland told BuzzFeed News. “And so the point of the Fettermemes is to give those kinds of supporters the tools that they need to get in on the fun.”

The website features old videos of Oz saying he lives in New Jersey and promoting weight loss myths, but also more bizarre things that Oz had previously posted to social media, including a video of him falling asleep while eating watermelon and plunging into a pool, as well as a video of him dancing in his kitchen to Junior Senior’s “Move Your Feet.”

One video, “Dr. Oz Jammin’,” is a clip of the TV doctor from his former show putting on headphones and blissing out, which is practically inviting users to add their own music.

In that spirit, users are invited to send their creations to Fetterman campaign staff, who plan to blast the best ones out.

“You’ve got to find the fun in [politics] and find a way to reach people that isn’t too doom and gloom and that gives them some hope and gives them some fun to have along the way,” Rowland said.

A spokesperson for the Oz campaign did not respond to a request for comment.